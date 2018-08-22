Analysts Expect Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bancorp an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBSB shares. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other Meridian Bancorp news, Director James G. Sartori sold 19,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $386,716.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. 179,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,875. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $981.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $43.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

