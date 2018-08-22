Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 22nd (CANF, CHRW, COTY, CRM, HAIN, IRWD, JILL, KSS, MDT, PSTG)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 22nd:

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was given a $8.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $97.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was given a $30.00 price target by analysts at Loop Capital. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was given a $13.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $82.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $101.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was given a $52.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.