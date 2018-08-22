Analysts Set Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) Price Target at $13.25

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC set a $14.00 target price on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $4.40 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.47). sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

