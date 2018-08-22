Analyzing BofI (BOFI) & Provident Financial Services (PFS)

BofI (NYSE: PFS) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BofI does not pay a dividend. Provident Financial Services pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BofI and Provident Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BofI $546.02 million 4.43 $152.41 million $2.48 15.58 Provident Financial Services $379.54 million 4.56 $93.94 million $1.52 16.97

BofI has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial Services. BofI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BofI and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BofI 27.87% 17.79% 1.73% Provident Financial Services 23.56% 7.46% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BofI and Provident Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BofI 0 2 8 0 2.80 Provident Financial Services 0 5 1 0 2.17

BofI currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Provident Financial Services has a consensus target price of $27.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than BofI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of BofI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of BofI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BofI has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BofI beats Provident Financial Services on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, mobile banking, and text message banking services. BofI Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

