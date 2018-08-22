AnarchistsPrime Reaches One Day Volume of $19.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $3,389.00 and $19.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000123 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

