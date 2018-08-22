Anthony F. Pietranton Sells 6,000 Shares of WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Stock

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Anthony F. Pietranton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $305,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WSBC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. 6,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WesBanco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,770,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,057,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,715,000 after acquiring an additional 283,756 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,755,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,275,000 after buying an additional 31,177 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,645,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,674,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

