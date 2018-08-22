Aon PLC (AON) Insider Sells $107,685.00 in Stock

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $107,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.14. 643,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,643. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Aon PLC has a one year low of $130.87 and a one year high of $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AON had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price objective on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AON by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,360,000 after purchasing an additional 141,787 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

