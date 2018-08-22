Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

Media stories about Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apartment Investment and Management earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9739212872305 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIV shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE AIV opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

