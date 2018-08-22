Aperio Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,459,000 after acquiring an additional 293,285 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 114.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 8,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $961,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.67.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 3,844 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $209,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $2,332,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,001. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.