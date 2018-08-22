Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) Stake Lifted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 1,717.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 32,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,177,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management LLC Class A alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

In other Apollo Global Management LLC Class A news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $39,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 30,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $1,071,841.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APO stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $449.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 48.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.18%.

About Apollo Global Management LLC Class A

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.