APX Reaches Market Cap of $3.89 Million (APX)

APX (CURRENCY:APX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. APX has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $20.00 worth of APX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APX token can now be purchased for approximately $5.53 or 0.00086086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, APX has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00263940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00148635 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010591 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033721 BTC.

APX Token Profile

APX’s genesis date was April 20th, 2017. APX’s total supply is 803,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,179 tokens. APX’s official Twitter account is @APX_Ventures.

Buying and Selling APX

APX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

