Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos Sells 110 Shares

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $30,059.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $566,488.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $5.53 on Wednesday, hitting $277.36. The company had a trading volume of 584,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,578. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $169.61 and a twelve month high of $311.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $303.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34,145.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,663,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 8,638,553 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,062.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,275,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,398,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,048,000 after buying an additional 317,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,617,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 243,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

