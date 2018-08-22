Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,205 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 15,573 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,968,994 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,298,079,000 after acquiring an additional 448,428 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 4,982,033 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $359,902,000 after acquiring an additional 694,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 1,424,784.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,788 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,997,073 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $130,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,646 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,863 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $111,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,292 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $103,885.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $547,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $237,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,577.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,722 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

XLNX opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

