Arotech (ARTX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arotech earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 48.9370853213589 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Arotech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Arotech stock remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arotech has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Arotech had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Arotech will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

