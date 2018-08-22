Asiadigicoin (ADCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,128.00

Asiadigicoin (CURRENCY:ADCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Asiadigicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Asiadigicoin has a total market cap of $28,863.00 and approximately $7,128.00 worth of Asiadigicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Asiadigicoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Asiadigicoin Coin Profile

ADCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2016. Asiadigicoin’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,931,054 coins. The official website for Asiadigicoin is asiadigicoin.org. Asiadigicoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialADCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asiadigicoin Coin Trading

Asiadigicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asiadigicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asiadigicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asiadigicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

