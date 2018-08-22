Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 114,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

