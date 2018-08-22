AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 420.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morningstar reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

