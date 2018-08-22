AstroNova (ALOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

ALOT stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.13. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ALOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th.

In related news, VP Michael J. Natalizia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $76,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

