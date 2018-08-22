At Home Group (HOME) Getting Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. At Home Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6561603498183 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:HOME opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

In other At Home Group news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $803,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Becky Kay Haislip sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $275,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,711,909 shares of company stock valued at $328,965,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

