AurumCoin (AU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,162.00

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. AurumCoin has a market cap of $5.26 million and $1,162.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.65 or 0.00278430 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AurumCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00257775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00148567 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000206 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00031896 BTC.

AurumCoin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 297,988 coins. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AurumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.