Auryn Resources (AUG) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) in a report published on Monday.

Shares of TSE AUG opened at C$1.37 on Monday. Auryn Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$3.35.

In other news, Director Daniel Mccoy acquired 50,000 shares of Auryn Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00. Insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,650 over the last ninety days.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

