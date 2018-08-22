Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 108.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.75 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.05 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.