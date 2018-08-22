Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,162 Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Shares of BDX opened at $251.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $191.53 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.