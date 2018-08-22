Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 439.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

