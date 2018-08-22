B. Riley Increases Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Price Target to $28.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 5,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,850. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.82 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,752,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.