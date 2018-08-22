Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €85.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €85.00 ($96.59) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Societe Generale set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.04 ($110.28).

Shares of ETR:BAS traded up €0.40 ($0.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €79.49 ($90.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 1 year low of €78.97 ($89.74) and a 1 year high of €98.70 ($112.16).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

