Baidu Inc (BIDU) Holdings Lifted by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.7% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.6% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 39.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.32.

BIDU stock opened at $223.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $207.74 and a one year high of $284.22.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

