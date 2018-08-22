Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Hawaii earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.0573513007641 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BOH stock opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $51,019.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. F. Bitterman sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $30,060.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

