Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $73,370,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $29,508,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,406,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $22,174,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUFG. ValuEngine downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products.

