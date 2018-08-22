Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $73,370,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $29,508,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,406,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $22,174,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUFG. ValuEngine downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply