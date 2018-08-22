Bank of Montreal Can Takes $733,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Separately, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000.

BSJK opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

