Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,719 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $127,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Deluxe by 171.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Deluxe by 8.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 177,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $173,816.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,559,740.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,861. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Deluxe had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

