Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. UBS Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

WH opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $614,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $52,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

