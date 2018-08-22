Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 108,616 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108,616 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $28,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 254,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 138.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 81,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

CWB opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $54.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

