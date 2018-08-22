Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $16.62 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,928,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,712,000 after acquiring an additional 370,256 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,625,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,835,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 192,867 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,425,000 after acquiring an additional 282,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 831,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $171.91 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 907.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Linda Huber purchased 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $4,530,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,869,151.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

