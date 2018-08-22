Baozun Inc (BZUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th.

BZUN opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Baozun has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $67.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.87. Baozun had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 2,531.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 85.9% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

