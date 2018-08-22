Baytex Energy (BTE) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.98. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 4357063 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.69 million, a PE ratio of -151.00 and a beta of 3.02.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 3,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,172,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 385.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 3,467,400 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 10,144,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after buying an additional 1,504,547 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 46.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,540,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,127,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

