Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,756 Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.34. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

