Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 11.9% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 39,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1,392.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 144,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 420.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.35 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $191.53 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.