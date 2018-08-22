Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media stories about Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bellerophon Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7056294020397 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

BLPH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 522,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,202. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.39.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock bought 529,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $344,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.