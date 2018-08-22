Berkeley Energia Ltd (BKY) Insider Acquires £15,400 in Stock

Berkeley Energia Ltd (LON:BKY) insider Nigel Jones. purchased 35,000 shares of Berkeley Energia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £15,400 ($19,685.54).

BKY opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Berkeley Energia Ltd has a one year low of GBX 40.60 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.77).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Berkeley Energia in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

About Berkeley Energia

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

