Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 576,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 46,274 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

