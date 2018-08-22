Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 318.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,050,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 799,476 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,940,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,833,000 after acquiring an additional 749,362 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 628,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,244,000 after acquiring an additional 264,427 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,791,000 after acquiring an additional 99,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $762,000.

IWP stock opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.52 and a twelve month high of $133.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

