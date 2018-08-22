BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Billiton during the second quarter worth $112,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in BHP Billiton during the second quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Billiton during the second quarter worth $205,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in BHP Billiton during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in BHP Billiton by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBL opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. BHP Billiton has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

