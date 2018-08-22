BidaskClub Downgrades Maiden (MHLD) to Sell

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MHLD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maiden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Maiden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Maiden from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Maiden has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $713.69 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. equities analysts anticipate that Maiden will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Maiden in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Maiden by 137.3% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

