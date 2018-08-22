BigUp Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One BigUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 49.7% against the dollar. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $138,042.00 and $128.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp (CRYPTO:BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

