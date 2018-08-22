BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $72,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,684,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,573,000 after acquiring an additional 106,355 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 598,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,475,000 after buying an additional 134,771 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 33.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 498,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 125,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 14.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,574,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 0.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,792,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,731.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $183.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $185.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.06.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.24 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $162.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $190.00 price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

