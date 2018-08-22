BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Director Sells $22,320.00 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $22,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BDSI opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.30.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 278.79% and a negative net margin of 103.01%. sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDSI. Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 460,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

