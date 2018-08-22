BitConnect (BCC) Hits Market Cap of $6.69 Million

BitConnect (CURRENCY:BCC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, BitConnect has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BitConnect has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $0.00 worth of BitConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitConnect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00011167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitConnect alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00862332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002540 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011929 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012781 BTC.

BitConnect Coin Profile

BitConnect (BCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitConnect’s total supply is 10,617,924 coins and its circulating supply is 9,845,340 coins. BitConnect’s official Twitter account is @bitconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitConnect is www.bitconnect.co.

Buying and Selling BitConnect

BitConnect can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.