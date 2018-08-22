BitQuark Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (BTQ)

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, BitQuark has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. BitQuark has a total market cap of $58,024.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitQuark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013234 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000451 BTC.

BitQuark Coin Profile

BitQuark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 10,558,216 coins. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin. The official website for BitQuark is www.bitquark.info.

Buying and Selling BitQuark

BitQuark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitQuark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitQuark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitQuark using one of the exchanges listed above.

