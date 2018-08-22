BitSerial Price Tops $0.0024 (BTE)

BitSerial (CURRENCY:BTE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One BitSerial token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSerial has a total market cap of $0.00 and $6.00 worth of BitSerial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitSerial has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019140 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00059525 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00061059 BTC.

BitSerial Token Profile

BTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2013. BitSerial’s total supply is 28,000,000 tokens. BitSerial’s official website is bitserial.io. BitSerial’s official Twitter account is @bitserialnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitSerial Token Trading

BitSerial can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSerial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSerial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSerial using one of the exchanges listed above.

